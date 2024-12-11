The 13th game of World Chess Championship between Indian GM D Gukesh and defending champion Ding Liren of China ends in draw in Singapore.
PTI | Singapore | Updated: 11-12-2024 19:40 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 19:40 IST
The 13th game of World Chess Championship between Indian GM D Gukesh and defending champion Ding Liren of China ends in draw in Singapore.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Turkish Women's Rally Thwarted Amid Controversy Over Istanbul Convention Withdrawal
Pulau Ubin: Singapore's Rural Gem Facing Urban Pressures
Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh draws with defending champion Ding Liren in second game of World Chess Championship in Singapore.
D Gukesh Bounces Back in World Chess Championship: A Draw with Ding Liren
Blinken Set to Testify on Contentious Afghanistan Withdrawal