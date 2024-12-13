Former NCW chairperson and BJP nominee Rekha Sharma elected unopposed in Rajya Sabha bypoll from Haryana.
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-12-2024 16:40 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 16:40 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
