It is time to celebrate 75 years of Constitution, I am glad Parliament is also part of it: PM Modi in Lok Sabha.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2024 18:03 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 18:03 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
