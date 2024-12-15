When Chhattisgarh becomes Naxalism free, entire country will get rid of the menace: Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Raipur.
PTI | Raipur | Updated: 15-12-2024 12:58 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 12:58 IST
- Country:
- India
