Country will be free of Maoists by March 2026: Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Chhattisgarh.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2024 16:32 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 16:32 IST
- Country:
- India
Country will be free of Maoists by March 2026: Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Chhattisgarh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Power and Peace: Tensions Rise in Sambhal Amid Entry Ban
BJP Surpasses Membership Milestone in Chhattisgarh
Poland's East Shield: A Strategic Investment in Peace
Naxalite Threat Defused: Security Personnel Avert Tragedy in Chhattisgarh
Abu Dhabi Celebrates 53rd Eid Al Itihad with Emphasis on Peace and Coexistence