Shiv Sena's Dada Bhuse, Sanjay Rathod, NCP's Dhananjay Munde take oath as Maharashtra ministers at ceremony in Nagpur.
PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 15-12-2024 17:04 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 17:04 IST
- Country:
- India
