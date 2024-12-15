Portfolio allocation to Maharashtra ministers in next two days: CM Devendra Fadnavis to reporters at Nagpur.
PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 15-12-2024 20:19 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 20:19 IST
