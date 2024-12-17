Jammu and Kashmir has attracted investment worth Rs 1.19 lakh crore in last 5 years: Home Minister Amit Shah Shah in RS.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 19:58 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 19:58 IST
- Country:
- India
