The way Congress has distorted comments made in Parliament is extremely condemnable: Home Minister Amit Shah at press conference.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2024 17:47 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 17:47 IST
- Country:
- India
The way Congress has distorted comments made in Parliament is extremely condemnable: Home Minister Amit Shah at press conference.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Firing of tear gas shells on farmers condemnable, govt should accept their demands: Rahul
Worked as a common man when I was chief minister; will continue to do so: Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde at press conference.
Sebi seeks public comments on draft circular to regulate association with prohibited entities
BINDZ Projects Rapid Growth, Showcases Unique Financial Consulting Model at Press Conference
No enthusiasm seen among people over massive mandate won by Mahayuti in Maharashtra elections: Sharad Pawar at press conference in Kolhapur.