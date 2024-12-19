French court sentences ex-husband of Gisèle Pelicot to a maximum 20 years in prison for aggravated rapes, other charges, reports AP.
PTI | Avignon | Updated: 19-12-2024 14:54 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 14:54 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
