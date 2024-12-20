RS MPs Sanjay Kumar Jha (JDU), Cong's Randeep Surjewala and Mukul Wasnik, TMC's Saket Gokhale, DMK's P Wilson on ONOE bills panel.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 12:24 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 12:24 IST
- Country:
- India
RS MPs Sanjay Kumar Jha (JDU), Cong's Randeep Surjewala and Mukul Wasnik, TMC's Saket Gokhale, DMK's P Wilson on ONOE bills panel.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- politicians
- ONOE
- bills
- panel
- Rajya Sabha
- Congress
- JDU
- TMC
- DMK
- discussion
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Congressman Brad Sherman Urges Action on Hindu Rights in Bangladesh
Congress Gears Up Strategy Amid Parliamentary Protests
Congress vs. Government: Rahul Gandhi's Blocked Visit Sparks Parliamentary Storm
Lok Sabha Uproar: BJP and Congress Clash Over National Interest Allegations
Ambedkar's Legacy Ignored by Congress, Says Meghwal