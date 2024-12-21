No GST would be payable on penal charges levied on borrowers by banks or financial institutions: FM Nirmala Sitharaman.
PTI | Jaisalmer | Updated: 21-12-2024 18:54 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 18:54 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
