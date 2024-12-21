You have filled Kuwait’s canvas with colours of Indian skills, mixed essence of India's talent, tech & tradition: PM Modi to diaspora.
PTI | Kuwaitcity | Updated: 21-12-2024 19:22 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 19:22 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
