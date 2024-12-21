Today, India leads the world in receiving remittances, this credit goes to all of you hardworking people: PM Modi to diaspora.
PTI | Kuwaitcity | Updated: 21-12-2024 19:27 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 19:27 IST
Today, India leads the world in receiving remittances, this credit goes to all of you hardworking people: PM Modi to diaspora.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indicators suggesting slowdown in economy in Q2 has bottomed out: RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das.
Mongolia’s Economy Under Pressure: The Role of Climate in Shaping Economic Futures
Two critical online views on China's economy vanish ahead of policy meeting
China's ban on key high-tech materials could have broad impact on industries, economy
Union ministers made 700 visits to northeast in last decade; we're connecting northeast with trinity of emotion, economy, ecology: PM Modi.