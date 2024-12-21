Maharashtra portfolios: Aditi Tatkare gets Women & Child Development, Jaykumar Gore Rural Development, Sanjay Shirsat Social Justice.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-12-2024 21:36 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 21:36 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
