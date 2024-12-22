Russia's Putin holds talks with Slovakian PM Fico, in a rare visit to Moscow by an EU leader, reports AP.
PTI | Moscow | Updated: 22-12-2024 22:26 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 22:26 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
