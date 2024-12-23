Parallel cinema pioneer Shyam Benegal has died at the age of 90 in Mumbai's Wockhardt hospital: hospital sources.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-12-2024 20:05 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 20:05 IST
Parallel cinema pioneer Shyam Benegal has died at the age of 90 in Mumbai's Wockhardt hospital: hospital sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Groundbreaking Genetic Study Unveils Ancestral Links of Nicobarese
Filmmaker Subhash Ghai's Health Scare: 'All is Well'
AfDB and Partners Sign Agreement for Groundbreaking Multi-Originator Synthetic Securitization to Drive Sustainable Growth in Africa
DMEDL's Groundbreaking Rs 775 Crore Green Bonds Boost Road Sector Sustainability
Mexico Advances Gig Economy Rights with Groundbreaking Labor Reform