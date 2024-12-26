Congress leader Ajay Maken called Arvind Kejriwal 'anti-national', party must take action against him in 24 hours: AAP leader Sanjay Singh.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2024 13:19 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 13:19 IST
- Country:
- India
