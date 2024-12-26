Let's individually, collectively move with resolve to meet challenges party faces with a renewed sense of urgency: Sonia Gandhi.
PTI | Belagavi | Updated: 26-12-2024 17:31 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 17:31 IST
- Country:
- India
Let's individually, collectively move with resolve to meet challenges party faces with a renewed sense of urgency: Sonia Gandhi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
INDIA Bloc Challenges EVM Integrity in Supreme Court
WHO Calls for Increased Research and Awareness to Tackle Genital Herpes Epidemic and Related Health Challenges
Shimla's Ice Rink: A Skater's Paradise Amid Climate Challenges
Malaria: Stalled Progress and Rising Challenges in 2023
Gabba Grounds: India's Historic Test Challenges Australia Again