Announcement on disengagement between India, China in eastern Ladakh falls far short of India's goal of restoring April 2020 status quo: CWC.
PTI | Belagavi | Updated: 26-12-2024 19:58 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 19:58 IST
- Country:
- India
Announcement on disengagement between India, China in eastern Ladakh falls far short of India's goal of restoring April 2020 status quo: CWC.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- China
- Ladakh
- disengagement
- CWC
- April 2020
- status quo
- diplomacy
- territorial dispute
- South Asia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Upholds Status Quo in Kerala Church Management Dispute
What is it that this govt is trying to hide by changing election rules that court ordered to share: Mallikarjun Kharge asks at CWC meet.
CWC deeply concerned by ''state-sponsored'' increase in communal, ethnic hatred targeted particularly at minorities.
Congress CWC Meeting: A Historic Step Toward Future Strategies
CWC condemns Centre's recent amendment to election rules, says it undermines principles of transparency, accountability.