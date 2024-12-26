Israel's military carries out strikes on infrastructure used by Houthi rebels in Yemen's capital and some ports, reports AP.
PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 26-12-2024 20:58 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 20:58 IST
Israel's military carries out strikes on infrastructure used by Houthi rebels in Yemen's capital and some ports, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles
Trump Ushers in New Era for FTC with Andrew Ferguson Appointment
Police say South Korea's national police chief and the top officer for Seoul have been detained over martial law, reports AP.
Trump's AI Era: Navigating the Dynamic Tech Landscape
Trump Appoints Ronald Johnson as U.S. Ambassador to Mexico