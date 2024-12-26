In his various roles in public offices, he made critical contributions to reforming Indian economy: President Murmu on Manmohan Singh.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2024 23:12 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 23:12 IST
- Country:
- India
In his various roles in public offices, he made critical contributions to reforming Indian economy: President Murmu on Manmohan Singh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India Eyes Stricter Workplace Regulations to Safeguard White-Collar Workers
South Korea's Leadership Crisis: Impeachment Drama Unfolds
US Advocates Peaceful Resolution Between India and Bangladesh
INDIA Bloc Challenges EVM Integrity in Supreme Court
Leadership Shift in New Zealand Football: Mayne Takes Charge