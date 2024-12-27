Not having memorial for Manmohan Singh nothing but deliberate insult to first Sikh prime minister of India: Cong's Jairam Ramesh.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2024 22:03 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 22:03 IST
- Country:
- India
Not having memorial for Manmohan Singh nothing but deliberate insult to first Sikh prime minister of India: Cong's Jairam Ramesh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Unions Clash with Railway Board Over Relaxation of Recognition Norms Amidst Vote Count
Amit Shah's Chhattisgarh Mission: Review, Recognition, and Resilience
New President Sworn in as Somaliland Pushes for Global Recognition
JGU Achieves Global Recognition in Online Learning
AI Emotion Recognition: A Controversial Technology on the Rise