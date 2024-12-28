Final journey of ex-PM Manmohan Singh begins as his mortal remains leave AICC headquarters for Nigambodh Ghat.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2024 10:13 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 10:13 IST
- Country:
- India
Final journey of ex-PM Manmohan Singh begins as his mortal remains leave AICC headquarters for Nigambodh Ghat.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Francois Bayrou: Navigating Uncertainty in French Politics
Gadkari Calls for Socio-Economic Reform over Caste Politics
Priyanka Gandhi's Bold Stand: Constitution vs. BJP Politics
Debunking Myths: The Global Politics of Ashwagandha
All parties should encourage youths from non-political families to join politics and infuse fresh energy in country's polity: PM Modi.