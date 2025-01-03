BJP enemy of poor; rendered over 2 lakh people homeless by demolishing slums in Delhi: AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 16:15 IST
