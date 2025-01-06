Police took me away from court without collecting papers, I was not taken to jail, claims Prashant Kishor in Patna.
PTI | Patna | Updated: 06-01-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 21:21 IST
- Country:
- India
Police took me away from court without collecting papers, I was not taken to jail, claims Prashant Kishor in Patna.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Red Sea Tensions Escalate: US Navy's 'Friendly Fire' Incident Highlights Growing Threat
Tragic Incident Unfolds in Northern California
Two US Navy pilots shot down over Red Sea in apparent ''friendly fire'' incident, reports AP citing US military.
Friendly Fire Incident Over the Red Sea
Danger at Sea: US Navy Pilots Downed in Friendly Fire Incident