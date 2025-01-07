EVMs are commissioned only 7-8 days before polling day, candidates are kept informed through their agents at every step: EC.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 14:25 IST
- Country:
- India
EVMs are commissioned only 7-8 days before polling day, candidates are kept informed through their agents at every step: EC.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- EVMs
- election
- commission
- transparency
- candidates
- polling
- agents
- integrity
- voting
- equipment
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi polls: Cong releases second list of 26 candidates, fields new joinees Asim Khan from Matia Mahal, Devender Sehrawat from Bijwasan.
BPSC chairman rules out cancellation of Dec 13 exam, show cause notice served to 34 candidates
More than 8,000 candidates contested elections this year as against 8,054 in 2019: EC.
Women candidates contesting 2024 Lok Sabha polls were 800, as against 726 in 2019 polls, says Election Commission.
NCP Unveils First-Phase Candidates Amidst Delhi Election Cash Scandal