BJP-led Centre has snatched away official residence of CM of elected govt in Delhi, cancelled allotment: Atishi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 16:33 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP-led Centre has snatched away official residence of CM of elected govt in Delhi, cancelled allotment: Atishi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- Home
- Delhi
- CM
- Atishi
- Controversy
- Government
- Politics
- Central
- State
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ex-Marine's Extradition Stirs Controversy: Training Chinese Pilots Lands Former U.S. Pilot in Legal Turbulence
Asian Markets Surge Amid U.S. Inflation Optimism and Avoided Government Shutdown
Tania Sachdev Calls Out Delhi Government's Recognition Gap
Romania's New Government: A Coalition for Stability
Empowering Youth: Modi's Government Jobs Initiative Sets Record