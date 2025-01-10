Supreme Court rejects President-elect Donald Trump's bid to delay sentencing in his New York hush money case, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-01-2025 05:49 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 05:49 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
