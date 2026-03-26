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Traffic Alert in Central Delhi: Navigating Around Ram Navami Procession

Traffic in central Delhi will be disrupted due to a 'Shobha Yatra' in Paharganj for Ram Navami. The procession will involve 300 devotees and affect traffic between 5 pm and 11 pm. Commuters should take alternative routes to avoid congestion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2026 15:22 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 15:22 IST
Traffic Alert in Central Delhi: Navigating Around Ram Navami Procession
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Traffic movement in central Delhi is expected to face disruptions on Thursday evening owing to the 'Shobha Yatra' procession organized in Paharganj for Ram Navami. Authorities estimate around 300 devotees will partake in the event, leading to anticipated traffic congestion in the area.

The procession will traverse Nehru Bazar Road, Chelmsford Road, Rajguru Road, Chuna Mandi, and nearby stretches between 5 pm and 11 pm, according to a traffic police advisory. Officials advise commuters to avoid these areas during the mentioned hours to prevent delays.

Motorists are encouraged to seek alternative routes such as Minto Road, Ajmeri Gate, and Desh Bandhu Gupta (DBG) Road to ensure a smoother journey. The police also urge the public to adhere to traffic regulations and cooperate with on-duty personnel for a safe and orderly event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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