Accidental Firing in Kandhamal: Odisha Police Personnel Injured

A member of the Odisha Police's elite Special Operations Group was injured during an anti-Maoist operation in Kandhamal district.

Identified as 27-year-old Sukant Majhi, the injury occurred due to accidental firing while he was scaling a hill in the Daringbadi area.

Majhi was initially treated at Sorada Hospital before being transferred to MKCG Medical College, where his condition is stable.

(With inputs from agencies.)