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Accidental Firing in Kandhamal: Odisha Police Personnel Injured

Sukant Majhi, an Odisha Police personnel, was injured by accidental firing during anti-Maoist operations in Kandhamal. While climbing a hill in Daringbadi, his service rifle discharged accidentally, injuring his shoulder. He was hospitalized and is in stable condition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Phulbani(Odisha) | Updated: 26-03-2026 15:20 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 15:20 IST
Accidental Firing in Kandhamal: Odisha Police Personnel Injured
  • Country:
  • India

A member of the Odisha Police's elite Special Operations Group was injured during an anti-Maoist operation in Kandhamal district.

Identified as 27-year-old Sukant Majhi, the injury occurred due to accidental firing while he was scaling a hill in the Daringbadi area.

Majhi was initially treated at Sorada Hospital before being transferred to MKCG Medical College, where his condition is stable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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