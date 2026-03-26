Accidental Firing in Kandhamal: Odisha Police Personnel Injured
Sukant Majhi, an Odisha Police personnel, was injured by accidental firing during anti-Maoist operations in Kandhamal. While climbing a hill in Daringbadi, his service rifle discharged accidentally, injuring his shoulder. He was hospitalized and is in stable condition.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Phulbani(Odisha) | Updated: 26-03-2026 15:20 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 15:20 IST
- Country:
- India
A member of the Odisha Police's elite Special Operations Group was injured during an anti-Maoist operation in Kandhamal district.
Identified as 27-year-old Sukant Majhi, the injury occurred due to accidental firing while he was scaling a hill in the Daringbadi area.
Majhi was initially treated at Sorada Hospital before being transferred to MKCG Medical College, where his condition is stable.
(With inputs from agencies.)