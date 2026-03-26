Farmers' Plight and Political Tensions in West Bengal: A Crisis Explored

In a harsh critique of the West Bengal government, BJP's state unit chief, Samik Bhattacharya, has alleged that the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC administration is responsible for the recent spate of farmer suicides across the state. Bhattacharya claims the government has abandoned potato farmers in a severe price crisis.

Problems reportedly arise as farmers struggle to sell their produce and repay debts, with government policies exacerbating their plight by halting potato shipments to other states. Allegations extend to state pressure on cold storage owners to purchase at inflated prices, further complicating the issue.

Amid this turmoil, political tensions are running high, with accusations of the TMC's involvement in perpetuating violence and communal divisions even as they gear up for the assembly polls. Bhattacharya calls for Election Commission intervention, citing a dangerous atmosphere in West Bengal.