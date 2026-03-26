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Farmers' Plight and Political Tensions in West Bengal: A Crisis Explored

Samik Bhattacharya, BJP's West Bengal unit chief, alleges that political negligence by TMC has led to farmer suicides in the state. The crisis stems from the government's abandonment of potato growers and a price crisis. Political tensions are further aggravated by communal divisions and violence within TMC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-03-2026 15:21 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 15:21 IST
Farmers' Plight and Political Tensions in West Bengal: A Crisis Explored
Samik Bhattacharya
  • Country:
  • India

In a harsh critique of the West Bengal government, BJP's state unit chief, Samik Bhattacharya, has alleged that the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC administration is responsible for the recent spate of farmer suicides across the state. Bhattacharya claims the government has abandoned potato farmers in a severe price crisis.

Problems reportedly arise as farmers struggle to sell their produce and repay debts, with government policies exacerbating their plight by halting potato shipments to other states. Allegations extend to state pressure on cold storage owners to purchase at inflated prices, further complicating the issue.

Amid this turmoil, political tensions are running high, with accusations of the TMC's involvement in perpetuating violence and communal divisions even as they gear up for the assembly polls. Bhattacharya calls for Election Commission intervention, citing a dangerous atmosphere in West Bengal.

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