Russian Drones and Media Frenzy: Kremlin's Denial
The Kremlin dismissed the Financial Times' claims of Russia supplying drones to Iran. It accused the media of spreading falsehoods, advising the public to disregard such reports. The statement comes amidst growing tensions surrounding Russia's international military dealings and its impact on global geopolitics.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 26-03-2026 15:20 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 15:20 IST
- Country:
- Russia
The Kremlin issued a strong denial on Thursday in response to a Financial Times report alleging that Russia is delivering drones to Iran.
Labeling the report as yet another example of media misinformation, Kremlin officials urged the public to ignore what they described as baseless accusations.
The dismissal highlights ongoing tensions regarding Russia's international military activities, particularly the implications for global geopolitics and alliances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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