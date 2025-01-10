Resident Welfare Associations will be given money to hire private guards for security if AAP returns to power in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2025 12:21 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 12:21 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
