SC issues notice on plea by Sambhal Shahi Jama Masjid committee seeking to maintain status quo with respect to a well there.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2025 12:33 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 12:33 IST
- Country:
- India
SC issues notice on plea by Sambhal Shahi Jama Masjid committee seeking to maintain status quo with respect to a well there.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Dead body found in wheel well after United flight lands in Hawaii
Rajasthan: NDRF hopeful of pulling out child trapped in Kotputli borewell by today
Reviving Heritage: Efforts to Restore Sambhal's Ancient Wells and Pilgrimage Sites
Kerala Mourns: Farewell to Literary Giant M T Vasudevan Nair
Odisha's Farewell: Raghubar Das Honored as He Departs Post