Fire breaks out in hotel in Mumbai's Kurla area; no report of injuries as of now: Police.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-01-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 21:43 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
