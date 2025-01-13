Ceasefire along Line of Control with Pakistan is holding up but infiltration attempts continuing: Army Chief Gen Dwivedi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2025 11:54 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 11:54 IST
- Country:
- India
