Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Z-Morh tunnel in J-K's Sonamarg.
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 13-01-2025 12:42 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 12:42 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Z-Morh tunnel in J-K's Sonamarg.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UAE's 2024 Infrastructure Leap: Transformational Projects Unveiled
Transformative Infrastructure Leap in Ramban: Bridging Connectivity Gaps
UAE's 2024 Leap: From Energy Innovation to Infrastructure Elevation
Israel Approves $1.95 Billion Budget for Aviation and Border Infrastructure
Odisha to Expand Air Connectivity with New Direct Flights in 2025