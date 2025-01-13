PM Modi, Arvind Kejriwal promised to reduce inflation, but failed to do so; poor becoming poorer, rich richer in India: Rahul Gandhi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 20:22 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
