Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hit out at PoK PM Chaudhry Anwarul Haq over his remarks on India, says J-K is incomplete with PoK.
PTI | Akhnoor | Updated: 14-01-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 13:46 IST
- Country:
- India
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hit out at PoK PM Chaudhry Anwarul Haq over his remarks on India, says J-K is incomplete with PoK.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Jimmy Carter: A Legacy of Peace and US-India Relations
Cummins and Starc Dominate as India Struggles in Melbourne
India's Trade Dynamics: CAD to Hold Steady at 1.1% in FY25
Navigating New Labour Codes: Empowering India's Workforce
Cold Wave Grips Northwest India: Dense Fog and Plummeting Temperatures Disrupt Daily Life