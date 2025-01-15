Row over CLAT, 2025: SC to hear transfer pleas in week commencing February 3, says it may send cases to Punjab and Haryana HC.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 11:56 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 11:56 IST
- Country:
- India
Row over CLAT, 2025: SC to hear transfer pleas in week commencing February 3, says it may send cases to Punjab and Haryana HC.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CLAT
- Supreme Court
- legal
- transfer pleas
- 2025
- Punjab
- Haryana
- High Court
- entrance exam
- law schools
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Celebrating Community Heroes: 2025 New Year Honours Recognize Over 30 Indian-Origin Professionals
Experience the Majestic 'Damru' and Trident at Maha Kumbh 2025
Gold's Bullish Run Amid Geopolitical Tensions: A 2025 Outlook
Māori Honours Recipients in 2025 Celebrate Dedication to Community and Leadership Across Aotearoa
SC defers hearing till Jan 2 on compliance of its order by Punjab govt on shifting of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal to hospital.