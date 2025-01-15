Four Naxalites, carrying Rs 32 lakh bounty and involved in over 40 incidents of violence, surrender in Chhattisgarh: Police.
PTI | Narayanpur | Updated: 15-01-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 13:26 IST
- Country:
- India
