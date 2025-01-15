High-powered enquiry committee submits report on activities of organised terror groups which undermined security interests of India, US: MHA.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 15:20 IST
- Country:
- India
High-powered enquiry committee submits report on activities of organised terror groups which undermined security interests of India, US: MHA.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Dollar Dominance: A Year-End Currency Report
Five Years After the First COVID-19 Reports: Reflecting on Progress, Challenges, and Future Preparedness
Dire Report Exposes Violence Against Women in Balochistan
Ayush Mhatre Sets New Record as Youngest List A Centurion
408 firing incidents reported in Manipur from May-October 2023; 345 from Nov 2023 to April 2024; 112 from May 2024 till now: CM Biren.