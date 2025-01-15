CBI books seven officials including a former deputy secretary in Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in corruption case: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 19:03 IST
CBI books seven officials including a former deputy secretary in Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in corruption case: Officials.
