Polish Prime Prime Donald Tusk says Russia has planned acts of terror against 'airlines over the world', reports AP.
PTI | Warsaw | Updated: 15-01-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 19:51 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
