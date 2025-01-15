Office of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu says ceasefire deal still not reached, final details being sorted out, reports AP.
PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 15-01-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 23:33 IST
Office of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu says ceasefire deal still not reached, final details being sorted out, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Netanyahu
- ceasefire
- Israel
- Prime Minister
- negotiations
- peace
- agreement
- AP
- final details
- deal
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Jimmy Carter: A Legacy of Democracy and Global Peace
Bengaluru Rings in the New Year with Unprecedented Peace
Nuclear Neighbors: India-Pakistan Continue Decades-Old Agreement
Breakthrough Peace Deal: Bridging a District in Northwest Pakistan
Emperor Naruhito's Heartfelt New Year Message: Symbol of Peace and Resilience