Visuals of intruder at Saif Ali Khan's Bandra apartment building traced at 6th floor, star lives on 12th floor: police sources.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-01-2025 14:17 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 14:17 IST
Visuals of intruder at Saif Ali Khan's Bandra apartment building traced at 6th floor, star lives on 12th floor: police sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NCP Leader Challenges Surveillance by Maharashtra Police
NCP Leader Accuses Maharashtra Government of Surveillance on Opposition
CIA Surveillance Unveiled: Monitoring Latino Activists
Philippines Bolsters Coastal Surveillance with Japanese Radars Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions
Along Indo-Myanmar border, enhanced surveillance is in place to deal with any possible spillover of situation in Myanmar: Army chief.