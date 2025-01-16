Govt approves 8th Pay Commission for revising salaries of central government employees: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 15:11 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
