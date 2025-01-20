TVK chief Vijay targets DMK, says while in opposition, it opposed expressway project, but now it is for airport project.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-01-2025 13:23 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 13:23 IST
- Country:
- India
TVK chief Vijay targets DMK, says while in opposition, it opposed expressway project, but now it is for airport project.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- TVK
- Vijay
- DMK
- expressway
- airport
- project
- critique
- infrastructure
- politics
- opposition
Advertisement