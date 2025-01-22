Court in Chhattisgarh sentences five men to death for rape-murder of a 16-year-old girl, and killing of her two family members in 2021.
PTI | Korba | Updated: 22-01-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 13:05 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
